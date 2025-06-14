The Lagos state government has asked people, particularly those residing in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant due to the current severity of rainfall.

Tokunbo Wahab, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, issued a statement warning that the forecast received from the state’s meteorological stations for today and the next several days shows that many places would face very heavy rains and flash floods.

He advised all homeowners who did not have serious businesses outside their homes to wait till it subsided.

Wahab also restated the prior caution to motorists and pedestrians not to wade through floodwaters, as vehicles may become submerged and persons swept away by such heavy floods.

He cautioned locals not to dispose of their garbage into drains as the rains fall, adding that such actions may result in the refuse obstructing the drains and triggering flash floods.

The Commissioner stated that all drains in the state are cleaned and maintained year-round to contain runoff from rainfalls.