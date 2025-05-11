Former Governor Of Jigawa State Sule Lamido, has raised serious concerns over the state of the Nigerian police and the nation’s security, saying even security personnel can barely feed, posing a major threat to national stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Former Governor added that hunger among security officers is a serious risk to Nigeria’s safety.

Speaking after casting his vote at the PDP state congress in Dutse, Lamido insisted that even the police are hungry—what about the ordinary Nigerian?

He warned that if those meant to protect the country can’t feed themselves, they cannot defend the nation from any threat.

Mr Lamido criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying it lacks focus and direction.

He accused the APC of using intimidation and harassment to force opposition lawmakers and governors to defect.

The former governor said Nigeria is drifting towards disunity because of bad policies and what he called “mushroom cabals” controlling power.

Lamido urged the newly elected PDP state executives to avoid greed and work hard to win public trust ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said only a united and focused PDP can remove the APC and bring back hope to Nigerians.