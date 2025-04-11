Lagos State Government has commenced remedial measures by setting up a pumping station at Adeniji Adele Underbridge to pump out storm water in Aroloya Street, Ojo-Giwa, Binuyo, Oroyinyin and other areas in Lagos Island following the flooding of the areas due to ongoing constructions.

The choice of Adeniji Adele Underbridge for the pumping station was informed by the need not to disrupt the construction work already ongoing at the listed areas.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, he said the measure will provide relieve to the residents and business owners who have been affected.

He said the flooding was caused by temporary blockage of the drains in the area as a result of the ongoing constructions which is part of the total regeneration of the Lagos island.

He appealed to the business owners and residents to please bear with the state government on a temporary basis

as the construction which is part of the total regeneration progresses.

He explained that the construction will be completed in a very short time while urging stakeholders to contribute to the success of the project by properly disposing of their waste according to guidelines set by lagos state govenment

It should be noted that the state government has approved a total regeneration of Lagos Island; to include improving and expanding the drainage infrastructures (Primary and Secondary Channels), constructing pumping stations with smart sensors for flood control

According to Wahab, the project also includes promoting sustainable urban regeneration by reconstructing major roads within the area to address tidal challenges, and contractors are presently fully on site.

In his words: ” We appeal for the cooperation of the residents and business owners with the contractors. However, while efforts are being made to minimize inconveniences, occasional disruptions may occur. Everyone must however be rest assured that the welfare of Lagosians is paramount to the government”