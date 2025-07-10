The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans for the Second Lagos Traffic Conference as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with a renewed commitment to modernising traffic control and improving mobility across the State....

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans for the Second Lagos Traffic Conference as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with a renewed commitment to modernising traffic control and improving mobility across the State.

Speaking at a press briefing held at LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, described the milestone as more than a celebration, but a moment for institutional reflection and forward planning.

“This Silver Jubilee is an opportunity for solemn retrospection, thoughtful acknowledgement of milestones, and a renewed affirmation of our commitment to public service excellence,” Giwa said.

He noted that LASTMA, established in the year 2000 under the administration of then-Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now Nigeria’s President, was created to tackle Lagos’ long-standing traffic crisis. Since then, the agency has transformed into a benchmark for traffic management across Nigeria and beyond.

Giwa paid tribute to past and present leaders of the agency, highlighting their collective efforts in building what he described as a model institution. From the pioneering tenure of Engineer Adegboyega Coker to the current General Manager, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, the agency has seen consistent reforms and operational upgrades.

According to the Special Adviser, LASTMA currently operates with over 4,000 officials deployed across Lagos to manage traffic, respond to emergencies, and enforce traffic regulations.

He listed several key achievements in the agency’s 25-year journey, including:

Digital transformation through the deployment of real-time traffic surveillance, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and a fully digitised command centre.

Capacity building via international and local training for officers in traffic engineering, emergency response, and road safety.

Public enlightenment campaigns, such as “Drive Safely, Stay Alive”, aimed at improving road user behaviour.

Improved emergency response and stronger collaboration with agencies like the FRSC, LASEMA, and the Nigeria Police.

Infrastructure expansion, including additional zonal offices, operational vehicles, and a toll-free helpline to boost visibility and efficiency.

Giwa announced that the highlight of the celebration would be the Second Lagos Traffic Conference scheduled for Monday, 15th July, at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Themed “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations”, the conference will bring together policymakers, transport experts, and international stakeholders to discuss solutions to urban mobility challenges.

He also revealed that the state would unveil a new 20-Year Strategic Blueprint for Traffic Management, designed to prepare Lagos for increasing urbanisation and future traffic demands.

Giwa commended the media for its role in amplifying LASTMA’s efforts and urged for continued public cooperation.

“Traffic management is not an adversarial endeavour—it is a shared civic enterprise,” he said. “Let us celebrate this milestone not only as a triumph of the past but as a clarion call to greater responsibility.”