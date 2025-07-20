The Lagos State Government has launched a full-scale enforcement campaign against articulated trucks violating access restrictions on the Third Mainland Bridge, following repeated warnings and stakeholder engagements....

The operation, which began over the weekend, led to the impoundment of more than ten heavy-duty vehicles. It was announced by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public safety and preservation of infrastructure.

“The Third Mainland Bridge is not approved for use by articulated vehicles above nine tonnes,” Giwa said, citing existing traffic laws. “Violators will face strict sanctions as enforcement by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has commenced in earnest.”

He explained that the clampdown follows widespread non-compliance despite sustained public sensitisation and advisory notices. The continued presence of heavy trucks on the bridge poses serious risks to lives and the structural integrity of the bridge, which recently underwent rehabilitation.

To enhance compliance, the bridge has now been equipped with high-definition surveillance and speed enforcement cameras capable of detecting infractions in real time.

“This deployment is part of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s broader strategy to prevent structural fatigue and ensure responsible driving behaviour,” Giwa said.

He warned haulage operators and logistics firms to strictly observe the designated traffic routes and operating hours for articulated vehicles, adding that ignorance of the law would not be an excuse.

“The period of leniency is over. Any truck found in violation will be impounded, and its operators sanctioned in line with the law,” he stated.

The restrictions form part of Lagos State’s traffic reform agenda under the THEMES+ policy, aimed at improving transportation, reducing congestion, and enhancing public safety across the metropolis.

The public has been urged to cooperate with LASTMA officials and to uphold civic responsibility in the interest of collective safety.