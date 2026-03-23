The Lagos State Government and Estar, a digital learning organisation, have signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate modern digital learning platforms and infrastructure across public primary and secondary schools in the state. This development was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his official X handle on…...

The Lagos State Government and Estar, a digital learning organisation, have signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate modern digital learning platforms and infrastructure across public primary and secondary schools in the state.

This development was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his official X handle on Monday.

According to the Governor, the partnership will give Lagos students access to a curriculum-based tool that supports critical thinking, communication, and decision-making.

Sanwo-olu emphasised that the deal will also strengthen reading, confidence and prepare students for improved learning across boards.

The statement reads, “We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Estar, an organisation with digital learning expertise, to bring modern digital learning platforms and infrastructure into our public primary and secondary schools.”

The statement added, “This partnership will give our students access to curriculum-based tools that support critical thinking, communication, decision-making, leadership, and AI skills. It will also strengthen reading, comprehension, confidence, and classroom participation.”

“We are investing in the training of our teachers so they can use these tools effectively and deliver more engaging lessons, with a clear focus on preparing our students for the future and improving learning outcomes across the board,” the statement concluded.