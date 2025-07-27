The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested and prosecuted six (6) suspected fraudsters who allegedly swindled unsuspecting victims under the pretense of selecting a “lucky number” in exchange for a non-existent Android phone....

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested and prosecuted six (6) suspected fraudsters who allegedly swindled unsuspecting victims under the pretense of selecting a “lucky number” in exchange for a non-existent Android phone.

The suspects — Amaike Nelson (43) of Tiv Lane, Alaba Rago; Kenneth Opuana (56); Oguntade Olusegun (63); Ogologo Obi (29); Goodluck Abel (28); and Oluwafunmilayo Adebimpe (19), were apprehended following credible intelligence reports.

They were accused of defrauding a 19-year-old student, Rukayat Kamilu, of her phone and personal belongings after deceiving her with their fraudulent tactics.

According to the victim, she was passing by when an elderly man, later identified as Oguntade Olusegun, approached her, pretending to be a bystander seeking help to pick a lucky number from a display presented by the group.

Upon losing the game, her phone was seized, and the group swiftly fled the scene.

She was also threatened to pay the sum of one hundred thousand naira to collect her phone back.

However, swift intervention by the Taskforce led to their eventual arrest.

During the operation, the suspects were also found in possession of several empty packs of different brands of Android phones, believed to be used in deceiving unsuspecting victims.

This operation aligns with the agency’s mandate to prevent and stamp out criminal activities across Lagos State, particularly crimes that threaten the safety and financial security of residents during these economically challenging times.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who led the operation, issued a stern warning to individuals involved in fraudulent activities, urging them to desist.

He emphasised that the agency will not tolerate criminal behavior and is committed to making Lagos State uninhabitable for criminal elements.

Following their arrest, the suspects were arraigned in court, where they pleaded guilty to a five-count charge including gambling, extortion, stealing, and conspiracy.

The case has been adjourned to August 7, 2025. All suspects have been remanded in a correctional facility pending further proceedings.

The Lagos State Taskforce remains resolute in its mission to uphold law and order and will continue to clamp down on all forms of criminality.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities through the agency’s “See Something, Say Something” initiative.