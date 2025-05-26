A major enforcement operation by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has led to the arrest of 277 suspects for various criminal offences, in what authorities describe as a significant stride toward restoring public safety and environmental order across the State.

The week-long operation, led by the Chairman of the Agency, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, targeted criminal hideouts and areas notorious for environmental violations. It forms part of a wider crackdown on street crime, hooliganism, and unlawful occupation of public spaces.

According to CSP Akerele, the operation was intelligence-led and focused on locations identified through public complaints and surveillance reports. Officers began their activities in the early hours of the day—around 1:30 a.m.—to catch offenders unawares.

Areas covered during the sweep included key parts of both the island and mainland: Victoria Island, Osborne Road, Chevron, Coastal Road, First and Second Roundabouts, Obalende, Ikoyi, Ikota, Lekki Phases 1 and 2, Falomo Bridge, the Law School area, Eko Hotel axis, and Oniru Beach. The operation also extended to Ketu, Isale Oja, AP Roundabout, and the railway corridors in Agege.

“These areas had become notorious for harbouring street urchins, pickpockets, and criminal gangs who terrorise residents and commuters,” Akerele noted.

Speaking on the success of the exercise, CSP Akerele reaffirmed the Taskforce’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while ensuring environmental sanity across Lagos.

“Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos,” he said.

He explained that the initiative is part of a broader, continuous effort by the Agency to carry out routine enforcement across the state, particularly in known black spots and criminal hideouts.

“All 277 suspects apprehended have been duly charged to court in accordance with the extant laws of Lagos State,” Akerele confirmed.

The Taskforce reiterated that it will maintain regular operations every day of the week, systematically targeting areas where lawlessness and environmental abuse have become entrenched. The Agency has urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities and criminal hotspots to aid its mission.

The Lagos State Taskforce remains resolute in its commitment to building a more secure, cleaner, and law-abiding environment for all citizens.