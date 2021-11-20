Lagos State presents apartment, cash to family of four

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has provided a furnished two-bedroom apartment for members of a family of four who lost their first child, Jumoke Oyeleke, to a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally held at Ojota, Lagos on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also presented a cheque of N1million in addition to the furnished apartment to the deceased mother, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke and her three children to make the family comfortable.

It would be recalled that Jumoke Oyeleke, a 25-year-old Shop Attendant, was allegedly killed on July 3, 2021 at Ojota area of Lagos during a Yoruba Nation Rally.

Four months after the ugly incident that claimed the life of Jumoke Oyeleke, Governor Sanwo-Olu relocated the family from a shanty at 59A, Bayo Osinowo Street, Ogudu, Ojota area where Mrs. Oyeleke was living with her deceased daughter before the ugly incident to a two-bedroom apartment in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, while handing over keys to a two-bedroom flat accommodation at Irawo area in Ikorodu and N1 million cheque to the Oyelekes for them to experience a new lease of life, said the new apartment was to alleviate the family’s immediate need.

In her response, Mrs. Oyeleke, a domestic help, who engages in washing people’s clothes and sweeping compounds, thanked the Lagos State Government for the kind gesture, and prayed God to continually bless Governor Sanwo-Olu for remembering her.

The single mother of three children, who spoke in tears appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to assist her with permanent employment for her to be able to take adequate care of herself and the children.

Also speaking, Jumoke’s younger sister, Ayomide Adeeko, on behalf of the family thanked the Lagos State Government for the kind gesture and pleaded that her mother should be assisted to get a good job so she can train the remaining siblings properly.