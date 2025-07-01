Lagos State has officially begun enforcing its ban on single-use plastics, including the popular Styrofoam “takeaway” containers.

Commissioner for the Environment Tokunbo Wahab says the move is aimed at protecting public health and saving the environment from plastic waste.

These materials, which do not decompose easily, have been identified as major contributors to environmental degradation and drainage blockages across the state.

Following the announcement, the government engaged manufacturers and relevant stakeholders in a series of consultations to explore sustainable alternatives.

The ban was initially scheduled to take effect in January 2025, but after granting an additional six-month grace period, the government says it is now ready to begin full implementation.

Officials say enforcement teams will be deployed across the state, adding that businesses found storing, selling, or distributing single-use plastics risk having their premises sealed, products seized, and could face penalties in line with existing environmental laws.

The government is urging residents and businesses to embrace environmentally friendly alternatives as part of a collective effort to ensure a cleaner, healthier Lagos.