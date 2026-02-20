The Lagos State Government has sealed the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) building in Marcathy Street, Obalende area of Lagos-Island over deliberate discharge of raw sewage into public drainage. In a Friday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment...

The Lagos State Government has sealed the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) building in Marcathy Street, Obalende area of Lagos-Island over deliberate discharge of raw sewage into public drainage.

In a Friday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the operation was carried out by Lagos State Wastewater Management Officer, in a joint operation with Kai operatives.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) in a joint operation with KAI on Friday, 20th February 2026, seals off NITEL building, Marcathy Street, Obalende, Lagos Island, for deliberate discharge of raw sewage into public drains, causing environmental nuisance and pollution as well as health risks to humans.”

According to the statement, the old NITEL building harbours unauthorised squatters.

The Lagos Government urges residents to adopt proper wastewater management and good hygiene practices to support public health.

“@followlasg enjoins residents to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to support public health and promote environmental sustainability, as any act of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution,” the statement concluded.