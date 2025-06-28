The Lagos State Government has reopened the Oko-Oba Abattoir after operators complied with environmental and hygiene standards earlier breached.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources had initially shut down the abattoir over poor sanitary conditions and failure to meet the state’s minimum operational standards.

But following a comprehensive review, authorities say the operators have now made significant improvements , prompting the decision to allow the facility resume operations.

As part of the conditions for reopening, the Ministry will conduct monthly inspections to ensure ongoing compliance with hygiene regulations and environmental protocols.

The government is also warning operators to strictly maintain proper sanitation, manage waste responsibly, and handle animal products safely, or risk another shutdown.