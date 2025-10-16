The Lagos State government has continued its enforcement of compliance with planning regulations and the attainment of a safe, orderly, and sustainable physical environment. In a Thursday statement on X, Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner Ministry of the Environment and Water, stated that the state gov...

The Lagos State government has continued its enforcement of compliance with planning regulations and the attainment of a safe, orderly, and sustainable physical environment.

In a Thursday statement on X, Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner Ministry of the Environment and Water, stated that the state government is removing structures built on the right-of-way of water to ensure smooth flow across the drainage corridor.

The commissioner expressed that the enforcement is a testament to the state’s commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and protecting the lives of citizens.

He wrote, “Work is ongoing along the Airport Road channel to restore the right of way of water and ensure smooth flow across the drainage corridor.

“Structures built directly on the water path are being removed as part of the State Government’s continuous efforts to address flooding, protect lives, and safeguard critical infrastructure.”

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Government has issued a fresh ultimatum to traders within the Trade Fair Complex to approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to seek the regularisation of the approval status of their buildings.

This was disclosed in a statement on X by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday.

According to the statement, all developers and occupants of the structures within the complex are served a two-week time frame to sort all approval statuses of buildings in line with the extant regulations.