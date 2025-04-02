The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered an illegal internet fraud training centre, known as a “Yahoo School,” in the Iju area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the discovery in a statement issued to journalists.

Authorities report that four principal suspects were arrested, along with six trainees—including an underage boy identified as Minachi Udochukwu.

Hundeyin stated that preliminary investigations revealed the principal suspects had recruited the trainees from Anambra State, trained them in cybercrime, and confiscated their earnings.

The four arrested ringleaders of the illicit operation are:

Chibuike Ihejika, 23

Stanley Ihejika, 22

Obiora Oyediba, 26

Emmanuel Oyedibe, 25

The six trainees undergoing instruction in fraudulent activities were identified as:

Okorie Henry

Otoh Chisom, 20

Okeke Kwufrochikwu, 26

Uchenna Obeji, 26

Minachi Udochukwu, 12

Chinedu Ukachukwu, 23

