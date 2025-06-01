The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a notorious cult group during a tactical operation in the Owode-Ikorodu area.

The suspects—Adenuga Tosin, Jesutofunmi Ezekiel, and Adeniji Juwon—were apprehended following a credible tip-off that led to an intelligence-led raid by one of the Command’s tactical teams.

A locally made pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the trio are active members of a cult group believed to be behind a series of violent crimes across Lagos State.

Police spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the suspects were also involved in the movement and distribution of illegal firearms, posing a significant threat to public safety.

He added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the group. The arrested suspects will be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.

Reacting to the arrests, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on cultism and related criminal activity.

“The Command remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every resident. We urge members of the public to support our efforts by providing credible intelligence,” CP Jimoh stated.