Key leaders of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have officially announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring the collapse of the PDP’s structure in the state from the ward to the state level.

The announcement was made during a press briefing in Lagos, where Hon. Hakeem Amode, former PDP Publicity Secretary, spoke on behalf of the defecting leaders. He described the move as a “pivotal decision” borne out of deep reflection, disillusionment with the PDP’s direction, and a renewed commitment to “take control of our political destinies.”

Led by Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (popularly known as JANDOR), former PDP governorship candidate and founder of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, the defectors cited widespread internal crises, poor leadership, and lack of party cohesion as reasons for their mass exit.

“The PDP, both at the national and state levels, has lost its way,” Amode said, quoting notable PDP figures including former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, who have also expressed concern over the party’s viability ahead of the 2027 elections.

The statement accused the Lagos PDP leadership, under Hon. Philip Aivoji, of sabotaging its own candidate during the 2023 gubernatorial elections. It alleged that instead of rallying support for JANDOR, some leaders openly worked against him, contributing to the party’s defeat.

“Victory is impossible under such conditions,” Amode stated. “We campaigned under threat and endured violence in Surulere, Kosofe, Agege, and Badagry, only to face betrayal from within.”

In what appears to be a well-coordinated and sweeping defection, the move includes several 2023 PDP House of Assembly candidates, former state executives, local government leaders, and ward officials. They all pledged allegiance to the APC, aligning with JANDOR’s leadership and vision for inclusive governance and grassroots development.

Prominent among the defectors are:

Alhaja Safurat Abdulkareem, former PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate;

Chief Ola Apena, former PDP Deputy Chairman, Lagos State;

Hon. Jerry Afemikhe, former PDP House of Reps candidate for Surulere Constituency 1;

And 11 other PDP House of Assembly candidates across Lagos.

The defectors submitted their formal resignations to the PDP leadership at various levels and declared their intent to work with the APC to deliver “true dividends of democracy” to Lagosians.

JANDOR, whose surprise move to the APC was also confirmed, was praised for his unwavering commitment to the people of Lagos despite the internal challenges he faced within the PDP.

The defection is expected to significantly reshape the political landscape in Lagos, a state long dominated by the APC. Analysts say the migration of an entire PDP structure to the ruling party could strengthen APC’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections while dealing a critical blow to the already embattled opposition party.