Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Moyo Ogunlewe, has issued a stern advisory to residents and prospective land buyers, stressing the importance of observing safety regulations when acquiring property. Ogunlewe highlighted specific safety distances that must be adhered to, caut...

Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Moyo Ogunlewe, has issued a stern advisory to residents and prospective land buyers, stressing the importance of observing safety regulations when acquiring property.

Ogunlewe highlighted specific safety distances that must be adhered to, cautioning against purchases that fail to meet the requirements.

In a terse statement on X, the Local Government Chairman said: “If the land is not 45 metres away from any power line, DON’T BUY. If the land is not 30 metres away from any canal, DON’T BUY. If the land does not have a gap of at least 70 metres away from a federal, state, or local road, DON’T BUY,” he said.

The chairman added, “Ignorance is NOT a defence,” urging residents to carefully verify land before purchase to avoid potential hazards and legal complications.

READ ALSO: Ola of Lagos: Car Lot Demolition Sparks High-Tension Line Concern

The advisory comes amid recent demolitions of properties across Lagos State, which have sparked mixed reactions.

While some residents claim the demolitions target specific individuals, others view the actions as measures aimed at safeguarding the welfare and safety of Lagosians.