The Lagos State Government has unveiled the Lagos Identity Project, a tech-driven house-numbering system designed to enhance property identification, improve service delivery, and strengthen urban planning across the State.

Unveiled in Ikeja, the initiative will be rolled out across all 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision of building a 21st-century economy under the THEMES+ agenda.

Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, said the Lagos Identifier Project—powered by Streamline Technologies in collaboration with the state—will bring global standards to civic address systems using QR-coded digital plates.

“This project is about providing Lagosians with world-class services they truly deserve. We’ve struggled with issues like tax evasion and untraceable addresses. This new digital system is the solution,” Babatunde said.

He noted that scanning the QR code on a building would give residents and officials access to verified property data, improving emergency response, postal deliveries, and helping prevent rental fraud.

Dr Babatunde linked the smart address system to earlier digital milestones recorded in Lagos during President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as governor, including the establishment of a data centre that earned international recognition from institutions like the World Bank.

Built on years of aerial mapping conducted by Interspatial, the system aligns with global identification and data protection standards. The project also includes a Know Your Customer (KYC) component to improve security and infrastructure planning.

Streamline Technologies’ representative, Mr Yinka Adesiyan, said the digital address plates will help emergency services, utility providers, and residents navigate the city more efficiently. “This project goes beyond house numbers. It makes Lagos safer, smarter, and more transparent,” he said.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mr Fatiu Akiolu, said the initiative would also improve billing, delivery, and harmonisation of information from various service providers, moving the state closer to a paperless, digitally driven future.

The state government has fully funded the project, a move Dr Babatunde described as a clear demonstration of political will and commitment to smart governance.