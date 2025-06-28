The Lagos State Government has sealed off two popular beachfront establishments, Timeless Beach and Iceland Beach, alongside issuing stop-work orders to 180 buildings in the Okun-Ajah area of Eti-Osa, for violations linked to encroachment on state-owned land.

The enforcement exercise, which began early in the day, was led by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu, who said the action followed repeated warnings and official summons which were ignored by the affected property owners.

Alebiosu, visibly displeased during the operation, stressed that the government had exhausted all conciliatory avenues before resorting to enforcement. “This level of disregard for laid-down rules and property ownership cannot be tolerated. The State Government made several efforts to engage the affected parties, but their refusal to comply has left us with no choice,” he said.