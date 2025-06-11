A fuel-laden tanker burst into flames on Wednesday afternoon at Olowotedo, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, causing a massive inferno and severe traffic disruption on the busy highway.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. near the NASFAT prayer ground, when the diesel tanker reportedly lost control and overturned, immediately igniting upon impact. The resulting explosion engulfed at least three container-laden trucks and several private vehicles, sending thick black smoke into the sky and causing panic among road users.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as deafening, with many motorists abandoning their vehicles in fear. “It was terrifying. We just heard a loud blast and saw fire everywhere,” one commuter said.

Emergency responders, including operatives from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and fire service units from Ogun and Oyo States, were swiftly deployed to the scene. The fire was eventually brought under control, preventing further spread to nearby areas. As of press time, no fatalities had been confirmed, but at least four vehicles were completely razed.

Traffic on the outbound Lagos corridor was brought to a standstill, with a backlog stretching as far back as Berger. Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes as rescue and traffic control operations continue.

Wednesday’s fire is the latest in a series of tanker-related incidents on Nigeria’s highways, raising renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and improved oversight of fuel transportation.

Authorities have promised a full investigation into the cause of the accident.