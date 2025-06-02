Announced on Monday by Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the project aims to distribute 80 million highly efficient clean cookstoves nationwide. It is projected to generate up to 1.2 billion tonnes of compliance carbon offsets and create over 35 million green jobs.

Lagos State will serve as the anchor for the project, with the first phase beginning in June 2025. Six million free clean cookstoves will be distributed across communities in Lagos, starting in Makoko.

Speaking during a press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, Oshodi described the initiative as a bold economic, social, and environmental blueprint that aligns with the State’s THEMES+ agenda. The project is expected to unlock sustainable revenue streams, attract green investments, and promote long-term economic development.

“This project goes beyond clean energy—it is a systemic approach to health, climate resilience, and inclusive economic empowerment,” Oshodi stated.

A central component of the initiative includes the establishment of a forex-denominated sovereign green endowment fund and the creation of a structured, compliance-driven carbon trading framework through the Lagos Carbon Exchange (LCX).

Key highlights of the project include:

Deployment of 80 million clean cookstoves across Nigeria

Generation of 1.2 billion tonnes in carbon offsets

Creation of over 35 million green jobs

Lagos as the project’s anchor state

Initial rollout of 6 million free cookstoves in June 2025

The Lagos State Government is calling on national governments, investors, private sector stakeholders, development institutions, and civil society groups to collaborate and seize this unprecedented opportunity to accelerate climate action and drive economic growth.