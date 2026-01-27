The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at exactly 10:09 hours concerning a rescue incident at No. 35A, Fadeyemi Street, Pipeline, Aboru, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State....

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at exactly 10:09 hours concerning a rescue incident at No. 35A, Fadeyemi Street, Pipeline, Aboru, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

Upon receipt of the call, the Agency’s Rescue Crew alongside personnel from the Abesan Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the scene and arrived at 10:20 hours.

The incident involved an 84-year-old male adult who reportedly fell into a well estimated to be about 140 feet deep.

Preliminary observations suggest a suspected case of attempted suicide, as the well was adequately protected and securely covered.

The victim was successfully recovered by the rescue team and subsequently handed over to the family members for further necessary attention.

The exact cause of the incident is subjected to further investigation.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reiterates its commitment to prompt emergency response and urges members of the public to seek help and report emergencies through the appropriate channels when in distress.