The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental enforcement with the arrest of Mr. Ogunbadejo Olawale, a resident of No 25, Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Ketu, for illegal waste dumping.

The arrest was effected by a joint enforcement operation carried out by the operatives of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), following credible surveillance and tip-offs from members of the community.

The offender was caught red-handed disposing refuse indiscriminately in public, thereby undermining the government’s efforts toward achieving a cleaner and more hygienic Lagos.

https://x.com/tokunbo_wahab/status/1925172672494801149

His arrest is a clear demonstration of the state’s resolve to enforce environmental laws and restore sanity to public spaces.

The suspect will immediately be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant law of the State. Dear Lagosians, your support and vigilance are the backbone of our success so far.

Together, we are building a city that will not only be resilient and sustainable but one that our children will be proud to inherit.

The Lagos State Government assures the public that it will continue to protect the environment through proactive enforcement, community engagement, and sustained advocacy, all aimed at achieving the vision of a #CleanerLagos