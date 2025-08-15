The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi of harbouring “inherent bitterness” and engaging in “hypocritical attacks” on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

In a statement, the party said Obi’s recent comments on the President’s diplomatic engagements abroad were “a desperate cry for relevance” and “rantings of a man still unable to come to terms with his electoral defeat.”

The APC alleged that Obi, who had himself lobbied foreign capitals after the 2023 elections, was now feigning outrage over international diplomacy “simply because he is not the one on the plane.”

It maintained that Tinubu’s trips were strategic missions aimed at repositioning Nigeria globally, attracting investment, and forging long-term partnerships, contrasting them with what it described as Obi’s “headline-chasing populism.”

The statement also cited remarks by World Trade Organization Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala acknowledging economic stabilisation under Tinubu’s administration.

“We advise Mr Obi to look inward. His obsession with President Tinubu is unhealthy, unproductive, and unbefitting of someone who once aspired to lead a nation,” the Lagos APC said, urging Nigerians to disregard what it called “a self-serving, ego-driven distraction from the real work being done to rebuild Nigeria.”

The party added that Tinubu remained focused on delivering his Renewed Hope Agenda despite criticism from the opposition.