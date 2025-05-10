Voting delegates for the All Progressives Congress Local Government Primaries have begun arriving for the procedure.

The first delegates to clear the multi-level security screening and accreditation are from Agege, Ifako-Ijaye, and Ikeja.

Voting in the primary to select the APC flagbearers for the July Local Government election would begin as soon as all of the delegates arrived.

Speaking with TVC news earlier, the Chairman of the APC LG Primaries Committee described the voting procedure as peaceful.

The APC electoral committee had last week cleared 432 chairmanship aspirants out of the 470 that submitted the nomination forms.