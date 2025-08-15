The Lagos State Government has released a traffic advisory to facilitate smooth commuting during the second phase of maintenance works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area....

The repair of the bridge’s expansion joints (inbound towards the Island) will take place from Tuesday, 19th August 2025, to Wednesday, 1st October 2025.

To minimise disruption, the work will be carried out in phases, with the following alternative routes available:

Vehicles approaching the work zone on Ogudu–Ifako Bridge will be diverted to a single lane approximately 50 metres before the site, resuming full access 50 metres after.

Alternative route to Oshodi: Use the Ojota Slip Road to join Ikorodu Road towards Anthony (near Taxi Park), then proceed to Oshodi.

Alternative route to Victoria Island: Take the Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road, then continue towards Anthony (via Town Planning Way) to link Gbagada and access the Third Mainland Bridge (inbound Lagos Island). Alternatively, motorists may proceed along Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue and use Eko Bridge.

Motorists are advised to travel via Maryland to join Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue, then take Eko Bridge to Outer Marina.

For Oshodi, connect to Anthony (near Taxi Park) via Ikorodu Road.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed that Traffic Management Officers will be deployed to the area to ease congestion and assist motorists.

He urged drivers to cooperate with the measures in place to ensure efficient traffic flow.

Motorists are also advised to exercise patience, as the partial closure is necessary to facilitate the maintenance works.