The Lagos State Government has implemented Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) sites to monitor traffic and enforce road safety regulations.

These systems include speed detection checkpoints and e-police stations for monitoring traffic violations.

1. Third Mainland Bridge

– Speed Limit: 80 km/h

– Located along this major bridge, which connects the mainland to Lagos Island. Speed cameras monitor the traffic speed and violations on various parts of the bridge.

2. Alapere, Ogudu Road

– Speed Limit: 80 km/h

– A significant location with a speed camera to ensure vehicles adhere to the speed limit.

3. NITEL, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way

– Speed Limit: 60 km/h

– This is another area with a speed camera along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, a prominent road in Lagos.

4. Ojota Bridge (by Motorway)

– Speed Limit: 50 km/h

– Speed cameras are located near the Ojota Bridge, which connects Ikorodu Road with the Third Mainland Bridge. The speed limit here is lower due to traffic density.

5. Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge

– Speed Limit: 50 km/h to 60 km/h

– Speed cameras are installed to monitor traffic flow along this key bridge connecting Lekki and Ikoyi.

6. Allen Avenue Road Junction

– Speed Limit: 50 km/h

– Located at the intersection of Allen Avenue, this e-police station monitors various traffic violations, including speeding.

7. Nurudeen Olowopopo Road

– Speed Limit: 60 km/h

– This road also has speed cameras that enforce traffic rules and regulations.

8. Ikorodu Road (various locations)

– Speed Limit: 50 km/h to 60 km/h

– Ikorodu Road has several speed cameras installed at different locations to monitor traffic speed.

9. Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

– Speed Limit: 50 km/h to 60 km/h

– This busy highway has multiple speed cameras to regulate traffic flow and reduce accidents.

10. Epe Expressway

– Speed Limit: 80 km/h

– Speed cameras are installed to monitor high-speed driving along the Epe Expressway.

11. Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road

– Speed Limit: 60 km/h

– Cameras monitor traffic around the airport area, especially to control speeding near busy terminals and intersections.

Note:

Motorists detected violating traffic laws at these locations will receive SMS notifications from the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), detailing the nature of the violation and the corresponding fines. The fines are set at ₦20,000 for running red lights and ₦50,000 for exceeding speed limits.

These locations are part of the Lagos State Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) that includes speed cameras, traffic lights, and e-police stations to monitor and enforce road safety. Fines are imposed on those caught violating speed limits or committing other road traffic offenses. It’s always a good idea to stay updated on speed limits in different areas, as they can change due to traffic conditions or roadworks.

For specific details, you can check with local traffic authorities like LASTMA for the latest information on traffic enforcement.