The Commissioner for Home Affairs and Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, has declared the 2025 Hajj exercise a resounding success, following the safe return of the final batch of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to journalists at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja on Sunday, Hon. Layode said the exercise was “very successful and hitch-free.” He made the remarks as the last batch of 224 pilgrims, led by the Amir-ul-Hajj himself, arrived aboard Flynas Airbus XY 9024, which departed Jeddah at 10:08 a.m. (Saudi time) and landed in Lagos at 2:15 p.m. (Nigerian time).

Hon. Layode praised the conduct of the 1,315 pilgrims from Lagos State, describing them as disciplined and exemplary throughout their time in the Holy Land. “They were worthy ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria. They followed all instructions and conducted themselves in a manner that made us proud,” he said.

He also commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unwavering support, particularly the provision of free, compulsory medical screening for all intending pilgrims. “The medical screening was unprecedented and helped us manage their health effectively. Thankfully, we recorded no major health issues,” he added.

Some returning pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the state government for ensuring a memorable and spiritually fulfilling experience. They praised the quality of feeding, accommodation, and general welfare arrangements provided during the pilgrimage. Many of them urged future pilgrims to choose Lagos State for its excellence in Hajj operations.

The Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, also thanked God for the safe return of the pilgrims and applauded their peaceful conduct. He expressed appreciation to all government officials and stakeholders for their roles in making the 2025 Hajj a success.

Among the returning officials were the Chairman of the Airlifting and Manifest Committee, Hon. AbdulWaheed Lolade Shonibare, and the Chairman of Bags and Luggage, Alhaji Yusuf Araromi.

The successful completion of the 2025 Hajj marks another milestone in Lagos State’s consistent record of excellence in managing religious pilgrimages.