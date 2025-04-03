The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed a fire incident occurred at approximately 6:45 AM today at the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu, involving the LAGFERRY vessel, “Igbega Eko,” which was en route to Victoria Island.

Upon receiving the distress call, LASWA’s emergency response team swiftly mobilized to the scene, working in close coordination with LAGFERRY, other boat operators and first responders to manage the situation effectively. We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board were evacuated safely, though four passengers suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

We are currently conducting thorough preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident, collaborating with LAGFERRY and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive assessment. Safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to implementing any necessary recommendations to enhance fire prevention measures throughout the Lagos waterways.

LASWA assures the public that all safety protocols remain intact and ferry operations are proceeding as scheduled. We encourage all passengers to stay calm and adhere to safety guidelines while enjoying our waterways.

We will provide further updates as investigations progress.

For more information, please contact us at talktolaswa on 0700 CALL LASWA or 08090129777 Instagram/X @talktolaswa