The Kwara State Government has said it will continue to invest in initiatives and policies that empower young people and make drug abuse and crimes unattractive to them.

This is just as a repentant drug addict is asking government and enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on big pharmacy stores and hotels to cut the supply of hard drugs.

35-year-old Omoh Hussein who has engaged in the use and supply of illicit drugs before repenting claims Socio-Economic factors pushed him into the use of illicit substances.

He believes illicit drug use can be reduced to the barest minimum if the government focuses on big hotels where drug users harbor.

The Kwara state government organized this second edition of the Stakeholders’ Summit on Drug Abuse, Prevention, and Control in Ilorin for the likes of Omoh and other youths.

The government says it will continue to strengthen policies to reduce the menace of drug abuse in the state.

Professor Baba Awoye is the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Managing Director, Budo Egba, Kwara state.

He paints a picture of the havoc synthetic drug abuse does to users and suggests possible ways out.

This gathering reflects the collective commitment of participants to tackling the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly the rising crisis of synthetic drugs.