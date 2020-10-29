Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up an eight-man White Paper Committee to peruse the report of the Visitation Panel to the International Aviation College Ilorin.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye issued on Thursday October 29th, 2020, the committee on white paper committee on Aviation College is chaired by Professor Nasir AbdulSalam of the University of Ilorin.

Other members are Dr. Olubunmi Stephen Oguntoye; Professor Rebecca Wusa Ndama; Dr. Falilat Abdullah; Professor Shehu Raheem Adaramaja; Dr Saudat AbdulBaki; Pastor Olagunju Felix; and Mrs Foluke Bukola David (Secretary).

The committee would, among other terms of reference, study the report, point up focal issues, and draw up actionable plans on each of the recommendations of the Visitation Panel in a way that would help the government to tackle the issues in the school.

The white paper committee is expected to submit its report to the government within three weeks of its inaugural meeting.