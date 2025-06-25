Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Governor Cornelius Adebayo.

He described him as a patriot, statesman, and progressive leader who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

In an official statement , the Governor said the news of the former Governor’s death, at the age of 84, was received with sadness and submission to the will of God.

“C.O. Adebayo, as he was fondly known, was an all-time patriot who stood for noble ideals and fought for just causes throughout his lifetime,” the statement read.

“His distinguished carriage and service at different levels of leadership earned him the respect and admiration of many. He leaves behind a fine legacy as a democrat who made principled stands at pivotal moments in our national history.”

Governor AbdulRazaq, on behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late elder statesman.

He prayed to Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest and to give the bereaved family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.