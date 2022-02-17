Kwara Gov sets up committee to probe Ijagbo violence

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up a seven-person committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the recent violence in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, establish the roles of every person involved, and recommend to the state government what steps to be taken to avoid a reoccurrence in the future.The chairman of the committee is the pioneer Provost of Kwara State College of Health Technology and currently a Director at the National Open University of Nigeria Dr. Shehu Omoniyi; while the co-chairman of the panel is the Secretary General of Ijagbo Descendants Progressive Union Mr. Emmanuel Adebayo Fatola.

Other members are Pastor (Dr) Modupe Oreyemi Agboola; Kwara State Chairperson of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Dr Saudat Baki; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Ibrahim Zubair Danmaigoro; a representative of the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity); and a director in the Ministry of Justice Ishola Olofere (Secretary).

“The panel will invite and listen to all the parties (including leadership of the school), establish the truth of what happened and the roles of various persons involved, and make recommendations to the government on how to prevent such unfortunate situation in the future,” according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

The committee has three weeks (counting from the first day of sitting) to submit its report to the government, the statement added, urging the people of the community and every party involved to cooperate with the committee and give peace a chance.