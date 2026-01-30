The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed a sum of N656,595,559,298.49 for the 2026 Fiscal Year. The passage of the fiscal year was sequel to the presentation on the floor of the House on Friday, the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the 2026 appropriation bill. The Ch...

The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed a sum of N656,595,559,298.49 for the 2026 Fiscal Year.

The passage of the fiscal year was sequel to the presentation on the floor of the House on Friday, the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the 2026 appropriation bill.

The Chairman of the committee, Arinola Fatimoh Lawal, laid the report at the plenary, which the Speaker, Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu, presided.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had, in December 2025, tabled N646,004,816,893 as this year’s budget estimates before the House for consideration and approval.

The passage of the sum N656,595,559,298.49 as budget for the year saw an increase of N10,590,742,405.49.