Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over the death of a gallant forest guard, identified as Omotosho Olawuyi Samuel, who fell during a courageous encounter with some kidnappers in the Koro community of Ekiti Local Government Area.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abdulrazaq commended the bravery and patriotism of the forest guards and local vigilantes who launched an assault on the fleeing kidnappers.

The Governor announces N10m support for the family of the operative as a token of the government’s gratitude for his sacrifice, apart from him going down as a hero of the people’s collective war against banditry.

He commiserates with the family of Mr Samuel and his comrades who bravely fought along with him.

Abdulrazaq said, “He is our hero, and we ask God to give succour to his family.”

TVC News previously reported that AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the seven-person committee he recently set up to deliver support for survivors of the Woro terrorist attack.

The mandate of the committee is to engage directly with the affected families, community leaders, and residents to identify their most pressing needs—whether rehabilitation, medical support, livelihood restoration, infrastructure rebuilding, or psychosocial care, the Governor said.