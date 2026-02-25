A former Governor of Kano State and National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwakwanso has paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde....

Addressing newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with the governor, Kwankwaso said the visit was largely based on personal friendship rather than partisan considerations.

He explained that his trip to Oyo State was primarily at the invitation of the NNPP state chairman to inaugurate the party’s office in Ibadan and to discuss party-related matters.

Kwankwaso added that before proceeding to the party’s office, he considered it appropriate to pay a courtesy call on Governor Makinde, whom he described as a longstanding associate.

He also reflected on his political history, noting his previous association with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the platform under which Governor Makinde currently serves.

After the meeting, Kwankwaso proceeded to the NNPP state office for scheduled party engagements and was expected to return to Abuja thereafter.