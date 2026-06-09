Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed concern over the worsening security situation across the country, saying Nigeria is facing a dangerous wave of violence that requires urgent government action. Kwankwaso said banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, communal clashes and armed robbery had become recurring challenges in several parts of…...

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed concern over the worsening security situation across the country, saying Nigeria is facing a dangerous wave of violence that requires urgent government action.

Kwankwaso said banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, communal clashes and armed robbery had become recurring challenges in several parts of the country, leaving many citizens living in fear.

In a statement shared on his X handle on Tuesday, the former governor said states including Zamfara, Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Kwara and Oyo had continued to experience security threats, warning that the situation was becoming increasingly alarming.

“I have noted with grave concern the escalating wave of insecurity that has engulfed our beloved nation. Once again, Nigeria is bleeding profusely,” he said.

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“From Zamfara, Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, and Kwara to Oyo and several other parts of the country, our citizens can no longer sleep with both eyes closed.”

Kwankwaso described as disturbing the growing boldness of criminal groups, alleging that some now openly use social media platforms to intimidate the public and challenge security authorities.

“What is most alarming is the audacity of these criminals, who now brazenly hold live sessions on social media to taunt the authorities and terrorise the public. This is totally unacceptable and not befitting of a sovereign nation like ours,” he said.

The former Minister of Defence argued that insecurity in Nigeria could be tackled through decisive leadership, community engagement and a more strategic approach to security management.

Drawing from his experience in public office, he said the country’s challenge was not a lack of resources but insufficient political will to address the crisis.

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“What we lack today is not resources, but the requisite political will and sincerity to confront this menace head-on,” he said.

Kwankwaso maintained that the current security strategy had failed to deliver the desired results despite significant government spending on the sector.

“The current approach has clearly failed. Despite massive budgetary allocations to the security sector, the situation continues to deteriorate rapidly. Innocent lives are being lost daily, families are displaced in their thousands, and our economy is suffocating under the heavy weight of fear and instability,” he said.

He called for an urgent and comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, including improved welfare for security personnel, stronger intelligence gathering mechanisms and enhanced community policing.

Kwankwaso also urged the government to address what he described as the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment and poor governance.

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According to him, greater investment in education, skills acquisition, healthcare, infrastructure, electricity and agriculture would help create jobs, boost food production and reduce the socioeconomic conditions that fuel criminality.

“We must immediately prioritise the welfare and motivation of our gallant security personnel, strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance community policing, and, most crucially, tackle the root causes of this crisis; poverty, mass unemployment, and poor governance through massive investment in quality education, skills acquisition, and job creation for our teeming youth,” he said.