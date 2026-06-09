A delegation of the national leadership of the Kwankwasiyya movement has met with the national leader of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Seriake Dickson, in a closed-door session aimed at resolving internal disagreements within the party in Kano State. The meeting, which also involved the national leadership of the…...

A delegation of the national leadership of the Kwankwasiyya movement has met with the national leader of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Seriake Dickson, in a closed-door session aimed at resolving internal disagreements within the party in Kano State.

The meeting, which also involved the national leadership of the NDC, was held late on Tuesday and focused on tensions between the Kwankwasiyya bloc and legacy party officials in the state.

According to a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the discussions were geared towards promoting inclusion, unity and broader participation among party members ahead of internal processes.

The statement noted that Senator Dickson and the NDC leadership are currently mediating efforts to address grievances and ensure internal democracy is upheld across the party structure.

It added that the party would not impose candidates on members in Kano State or elsewhere, stressing that the NDC remains committed to free, fair and transparent internal electoral processes.

“The NDC leadership will not impose candidates in Kano State, and indeed across the nation as the party cherishes the virtues of internal democracy,” the statement read.

The party further clarified that it has not released any official results from its primary elections in any state, urging members of the public to disregard any purported lists currently in circulation.

“The NDC has not released any official results of its primary elections in any state. Hence, the public and party members are urged to disregard any such list in circulation,” it added.

The statement said the meeting, which lasted several hours, was productive and formed part of ongoing efforts to stabilise internal structures within the party.