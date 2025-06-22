A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Mukhtar Koguna, has donated N20 million to mattress, tomato, and pepper sellers in Gusau who recently lost their shops to fire outbreaks.

The beneficiaries include mattress sellers at Kantin Daji, whose shops were destroyed by fire caused by an electrical fault some months ago, and tomato and pepper traders at the New Market, Gusau, who were similarly affected.

Koguna, who was the APC’s governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, urged the traders to accept the incidents as acts of God and to exercise greater caution in the future. He was represented at the event by former Chairman of Gusau Local Government Area, Babangida Abdullahi.

Abdullahi presented the donations to the chairmen of the affected associations at their respective offices in Gusau. Of the total amount, N15 million was given to the mattress sellers, while the tomato and pepper traders received N5 million.

Speaking during the presentation, Abdullahi said, “I am here on behalf of my political leader, Mukhtar Koguna, to hand over this cash donation of fifteen million naira to the mattress sellers whose shops were burnt. He extends his deep concern and urges you all to be vigilant in your daily operations.”

He added, “For the tomato and pepper sellers, my boss sends his sympathy and wants you to know he is still with you. I have just handed over the sum of five million naira to your leaders for distribution to those affected.”

In their response, the chairmen of the two associations expressed appreciation to Koguna, whom they described as a compassionate leader and friend of the masses. They also called on other political leaders and well-meaning individuals to emulate his gesture and support citizens facing similar challenges.