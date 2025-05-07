The Kogi State Government has denied reports circulating on social media suggesting it plans to recruit 20,000 workers into various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), describing the information as false and misleading.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, urged the public to disregard the claims, stating that no such recruitment exercise has been announced or is under consideration by the administration of Governor Usman Ododo.

Fanwo explained that the government’s current focus is on enhancing operational efficiency within the civil service, reducing redundancy, and investing in the welfare and capacity-building of existing staff rather than expanding the workforce.

The Commissioner warned that those behind the false recruitment claims are fraudsters aiming to deceive and exploit unsuspecting job seekers. He urged citizens to rely only on official government channels such as verified social media handles, the state’s website, The Graphic Newspaper, and the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation for credible updates.

Fanwo reassured the public of the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stressing that any legitimate recruitment exercise would be publicly announced through appropriate official platforms.