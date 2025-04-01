Despite the Kogi State Government’s ban on public gatherings, some constituents of Kogi Central are gearing up to welcome Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Her visit comes at a time when efforts are underway to recall her from the Senate, citing a loss of confidence in her representation.

On March 6, the Senate imposed a six-month suspension on Senator Natasha on the grounds of misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Amoka Monday has imposed a curfew following a ban on unregulated public gatherings.

He stated that the measure is a proactive step to maintain security and public safety.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan hails from Ihima in Okehi LGA of Kogi State.