Kogi State Security Adviser, Retired Commander Jerry Omodara, has cautioned the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Sunday Karimi, to focus on his legislative duties and refrain from actions capable of destabilizing the existing peace in the state.

Commander Omodara gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on the sidelines of a one-day workshop for women with the theme *“Building Trust for a Renewed Hope,”* organized by his office in collaboration with the Kogi Women Empowerment Coalition (KWEC).

According to him, the recent comments made by Senator Karimi are capable of instigating violence in Kogi West. He described the senator’s position as self-centered and not representative of the true interests of his constituents.

Omodara stated that at no time did the senator convene a town hall meeting where he was mandated to speak on power shift on behalf of the Kogi West people.

The Security Adviser therefore urged Senator Karimi to desist from causing division in Kogi West, noting that the people are now more enlightened and know what is best for them.