The Kogi State Government has entered into a landmark partnership with Hunan Province in China, targeting economic growth through key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and industrial development.

The agreement, signed during Governor Usman Ododo’s recent visit to China, is expected to position Kogi as a major investment destination in Nigeria.

The partnership falls under the China-Africa Economic and Trade Partnership (CAETP) and includes a Sister City agreement aimed at leveraging Kogi’s natural resource base and river system—similar to Hunan’s economic model. Hunan Province, one of China’s most industrially advanced regions, is known for its leadership in steel production, rice cultivation, and industrial park development.

At the center of the agreement is the development of the Ajaokuta Industrial Park, which will operate as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This park is intended to attract both local and foreign investors, with several Chinese companies already showing interest following preliminary investment meetings.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, described the deal as a major breakthrough for the state’s investment drive. He said the collaboration would boost agriculture, solid minerals development, and infrastructure, while advancing the long-term vision of industrializing Kogi through strategic international partnerships. Fanwo noted that the economic potential of Kogi State is now firmly on the global investment map, with the Ajaokuta Industrial Park project seen as a major catalyst for job creation and sustainable development.

Governor Ododo led a high-powered delegation to China, including top economic and legal advisers, to formalize the agreement and accelerate implementation. The team aims to ensure the new partnership delivers tangible economic benefits through increased foreign direct investment and industrial expansion in the state.

According to the Commissioner, the deal marks a significant move by the Ododo administration in its broader push to diversify Kogi’s economy and turn it into a hub for global investment.