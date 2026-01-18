One person has been confirmed dead, while two others were seriously injured in a road accident along the Jimgbe–Ajaokuta–Lokoja road on Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred when a truck transporting stones reportedly developed a mechanical fault and rammed into another truck parked by the roa...

One person has been confirmed dead, while two others were seriously injured in a road accident along the Jimgbe–Ajaokuta–Lokoja road on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred when a truck transporting stones reportedly developed a mechanical fault and rammed into another truck parked by the roadside.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, assisted by passers-by, rescued the victims trapped in the wreckage.

The deceased, identified as Ayuba, and the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, as traffic was restored following the removal of the crashed vehicles.