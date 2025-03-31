The Kogi State Government has imposed a total ban on all rallies and public gatherings that could threaten public peace and security.

The move comes amid rising concerns over security threats across different parts of the state.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the decision was necessitated by intelligence reports indicating that certain individuals were planning to infiltrate the state under the guise of organising rallies, using fake security personnel to foment trouble.

“The Kogi State Government remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting lives and property.

” Effective immediately, all forms of rallies or public gatherings that have the potential to disrupt public peace are banned,” Fanwo stated.

The government cited recent security incidents as a cause for concern.

In Kogi Local Government Area, clashes over fishing activities in Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette have led to the loss of two lives. As a result, the government has suspended all fishing activities in the area until peace is fully restored.

Similarly, a communal clash between Ika-Odele and Ika Ochala in Enjema District, Ankpa Local Government Area, has raised tensions in Kogi East. Security operatives have been deployed to calm the situation and prevent further loss of lives and property.

In Kogi Central, intelligence reports suggest that some individuals are planning to stage violent rallies under the guise of political and religious agitations. The government has moved to forestall any potential breakdown of law and order.

Governor Usman Ododo has also mandated that any individual or group entering the state with a convoy of security personnel must obtain prior clearance from the state commands of the deploying services.

This measure is aimed at preventing unauthorized armed individuals from entering Kogi State.

To further strengthen security, the governor has directed all Local Government Chairmen to take charge of security in their domains and engage community leaders in promoting peace.

Additionally, the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, has been tasked with coordinating efforts with security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the new directives.

The state government has urged residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant, emphasizing that these measures are temporary and necessary to maintain peace and stability.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to security authorities as efforts continue to build a safer and more secure Kogi State.