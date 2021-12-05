Kogi Gov. Shocked, Saddened Over death of Speaker Kolawole’s Wife

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has expressed shock and sadness over passing away of Pastor (Mrs) Esther Kolawole, wife of the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole.

Pastor Kolawole, aged 50, died at a Lagos hospital on Sunday following an illness.

Governor Bello in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, said he was devastated by the news of the passing of the Speaker’s wife, saying, it is a trying and tough moment for the state.

Bello described Pastor Kolawole as a virtuous and God-fearing woman who stood firmly behind her husband at all times in the course of their marital journey until she was called home.

The governor said Pastor Kolawole has left a great vacuum and would be sorely missed by the people for all the roles she played during her lifetimes.

He said the state government will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Rt Hon Mathew and his family at this trying moments.

The Governor condoled with the entire family of Prince Kolawole, the state assembly and the people of Kabba Bunu constituency.

He prayed God to grant the Speaker and his family; the House of Assembly, the people of Kabba Bunu and the entire state fortitude to bear the loss as well as grant the soul of the reposed eternal rest.

Pastor Mrs Kolawole was survived by her husband, children, siblings and aged mother.