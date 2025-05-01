Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has raised concerns over the shortage of security personnel in Nigeria.

The Governor was speaking at the State Security Council meeting on Wednesday, where he emphasised that a kinetic approach alone cannot solve Nigeria’s security challenges.

The Kaduna State Security Council meeting which held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, had together top security operatives, traditional leaders, and senior officials to strategize on maintaining peace in the state.

Governor Uba Sani expressed worry over the limited number of security personnel available to secure Nigeria’s vast ungoverned spaces.

The Governor, however, assured residents that Kaduna remains safe, crediting the ‘Kaduna Peace Model’ for preventing ethnic and communal clashes since he assumed office

Governor Sani urged citizens to remain vigilant while assuring them of the government’s commitment to security.