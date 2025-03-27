Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has praised Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, for his steadfast support in promoting academic excellence.

The commendation was made by Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Abubakar Maikasuwa, during a press briefing in Aleiro

The governor’s approval of a new salary structure for university staff and sponsorship of tuition and registration fees for students were highlighted as significant contributions.

In response to the current financial challenges faced by parents, the university has waived late registration charges and extended the 2024/2025 registration deadline beyond March 29, 2025.

The university also announced the disbursement of ₦793 million from the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) received from the Federal Government.

The first batch of screened beneficiaries will receive their funds starting Tuesday. Additionally, the university generated N24 million from accommodation fees, strengthening its financial position.

The university expressed gratitude to both the state and federal governments for their commitment to students’ welfare.