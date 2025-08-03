Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has reiterated his administration's willingness to continue to partner with international donor agencies operating in the state to facilitate growth and development of the state....

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has reiterated his administration’s willingness to continue to partner with international donor agencies operating in the state to facilitate growth and development of the state.

He made the disclosure while receiving the representative of UNICEF on a courtesy visit in Government House Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris observed that partnership with the donor agencies would no doubt bring positive changes in the lives of Kebbi people, especially in the health sector,consolidate on this, he map out plans to strategise to work with UNICEF for the good of our people.

“We have paid some counterpart funding in support of Nutrition, we have started renovating our General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres alongside supply of drugs and hospital equipment towards achieving set goals and objectives,” he said.

In her remarks, the UNICEF representative and Chief of Nutrition from Abuja, Nemat Hajeebhoy applauded the Kebbi State Governor for being the first to put together nutrition support programme.

Also speaking, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer sokoto, Michael Juma thanked the governor for supporting the health sectors in the state.

He said that the UNICEF had recommended Kebbi State for paying its counterpart funds on malnutrition for implementing partnership.

With plans to establish Special Care units in hospitals in order to ensure that Kebbi State children receive good care,” he noted..