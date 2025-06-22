The Kebbi State Government has confirmed that 30 people were killed in the latest banditry incidents in Zuru villages.

The government expressed its condolences to the people of Tadurga in Zuru Local Government Area and Kyebu in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, both within the Zuru Emirate.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, conveyed the government’s sympathy during a visit to Tadurga on Friday.

Representing Governor Nasir Idris, he assured residents that the government is committed to enhancing security and will take measures to block all entry points into Tadurga and Kyebu to prevent future attacks.

Senator Tafida also offered prayers for the souls of the deceased and asked Allah to grant their families the strength to bear the loss.

The Chief of Dabai, Alhaji Suleman Sami Dabai, commended the state government for its swift response and attributed recent security improvements to the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris.

Chairmen of Zuru and Danko Wasagu Local Government Areas, Muhammad Bala Isah Gajere and Hussaini Aliyu Bena, reported that 16 people were killed in Tadurga, while 14 others lost their lives in Kyebu and Yar-Kuka in the Waje District. Several others were injured, and the attackers also made away with livestock and other valuables.

In a show of support, Senator Tafida announced a donation of ₦50 million to the affected communities, ₦25 million each for Tadurga and Kyebu.

He described the gesture as a modest effort to assist the bereaved families during this difficult time.